DigitalOcean (DOCN) Acquires Serverless Platform Provider Nimbella
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced the acquisition of Nimbella, a serverless platform provider. The acquisition expands DigitalOcean's capabilities into the rapidly growing function-as-a-service (FaaS) market and will add an additional serverless compute offering to complement the company's existing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings, which target developers in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
