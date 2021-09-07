3 Eagles Players That Could Shine During Week 1

The Eagles have their first regular season game coming up against the Atlanta Falcons. This game will take place in Atlanta at Mercedes- Benz Stadium. The Falcons are currently favored by three and a half according to Caesars Sports Book. The Eagles come into this game after their week three preseason matchup against the New York Jets. Philadelphia should have won that game, but the Jets went down the field during the last minute and tied the game. This game ended in a tie since overtime is not a factor in the preseason. This game against the Falcons will give a chance for young players to shine against starters. It will also show what the team is made of. These are three Eagles’ players that could shine during week 1.