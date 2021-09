Britain finds itself well and truly in the grip of Raducanumania this weekend after teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada to become Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years.Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 and the first British woman to reach that height since Virginia Wade won that same tournament in 1977.Raducanu was actually born in Ontario, Canada, on 13 November 2002 to Ian and Renee Raducanu, Romanian and Chinese finance industry professionals who subsequently relocated to London when their daughter was just...

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO