Shooting under investigation after Mississippi teen found with gunshot wound to chest

Mississippi deputies are investigating a shooting after they found an 18-year-old victim laying next to a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Just after noon, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that someone had been shot in the 400 block of Ashwood Drive. Deputies arrived and discovered the teen laying next to a vehicle suffering from the gunshot wound.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing names of the individuals involved in the incident, but Sheriff Martin Pace said the victim is believed to have been in the vehicle with another 18-year-old prior to the gun discharging.

The weapon used in the incident was a .40-caliber pistol, Pace said.

“The investigators’ task is to determine what happened leading up to the incident, and determine with certainty who was holding the weapon leading up to the incident,” Pace said.

As of Sunday afternoon, a condition report was not available for the victim.