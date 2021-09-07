CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Dirty Dingus McGee and the Reese Mountain Gang

By Dougald MacDonald
Climbing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published in Climbing in 2014. Dingus McGee had sent me written directions and three separate maps to Reese Mountain, but when we drove onto the Vale Ranch in Wyoming’s Laramie Mountains last September, already layered in dust from 15 miles of dirt roads, we quickly lost our way. A maze of ranch roads twisted through the grass like Land Rover tracks across the African veldt. In the distance, studying Dingus’ photos, we recognized the long ridge of Reese Mountain, where he and his posse have put up about 200 routes during the past two decades. But how were we supposed to get there?

