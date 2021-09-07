Giants, Dodgers win...Phils beat Brewers...Rays pad lead

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open continues without the defending women’s champion. Naomi Osaka repeatedly smashed her racket to the court, smacked a ball into the crowd, hid under a towel and imploded over the final two sets in a 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 loss to 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the third round at the U.S Open. Osaka threw her racket at least three times and was finally hit with a code violation in the third set when she hit the ball into the stands.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO