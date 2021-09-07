Giants, Dodgers win...Phils beat Brewers...Rays pad lead
UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants continue to lead the National League West by one game over the Los Angeles Dodgers following road wins for both teams. Thairo (TY’-roh) Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs as the Giants doubled up the Rockies, 10-5. The Dodgers were 5-1 winners over the Cardinals behind Max Scherzer, who struck out 13 and permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0