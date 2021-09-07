CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial Could Linger As Attorneys Debate Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s Competency – CBS Denver

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The process into trying Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspect in the Boulder mass shooting earlier this year, could linger if competency cannot be established. Victims and family members were planning to travel from around Colorado and the country in hopes of hearing the evidence and possibly a motive, if learned, for the horrific crime. Now, the judge has postponed the preliminary hearing and will advise Ahmad Alissa that a competency evaluation is being ordered.

