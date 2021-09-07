Children's book aimed to help prevent sexual assault

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The family of a Maryland college student who was sexually assaulted is carrying out her life's mission to help others through a book for young people. The children's book "Every Body Talk" was published this month in honor of 22-year-old Erin Levitas, who died of cancer in 2017. The Erin Levitas Foundation published the book to help prevent sexual assault.

