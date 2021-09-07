CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearls & Oy-sters: Driving Safety in Photosensitive Genetic Generalized Epilepsy

Cover picture for the article“Subclinical” generalized epileptiform discharges in patients with generalized epilepsy may be associated with transitory cognitive impairment upon appropriate testing.1,-,4 Increased reaction time is the most sensitive behavioral correlate to these discharges.3,4. Duration of generalized spike-wave discharges is a likely determinant of increased reaction time and cognitive impairment. Discharges longer than...

Nature.com

Cortical thinning in epilepsy is linked to microglial activation

Cortical thinning in the brains of people with epilepsy correlates with the distribution of activated microglia, new research published in Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology indicates. The study, conducted by the ENIGMA-Epilepsy Working Group, also showed that transient microglial depletion prevented seizure-associated cortical thinning in mice, suggesting a potential strategy to protect the cortex from seizure-induced damage.
neurology.org

Safety and Efficacy of Nataluzimab as Adjunctive Therapy for People With Drug-Resistant Epilepsy: A Phase 2 Study

Methods: Participants with ≥6 seizures during the 6-week baseline period were randomized 1:1 to receive natalizumab 300 mg IV or placebo every 4 weeks for 24 weeks. Primary efficacy outcome was change from baseline in log-transformed seizure frequency, with a predefined threshold for therapeutic success of 31% relative reduction in seizure frequency over the placebo group. Countable seizure types were focal aware with motor signs, focal impaired awareness, and focal to bilateral tonic-clonic. Secondary efficacy endpoints/safety were also assessed.
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
kickthemallout.com

Shockingly, CDC Now Lists Vaccinated Deaths as Unvaccinated

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’re not counted as fully vaccinated until a full 14 days have passed since your second injection in the case of Pfizer or Moderna, or 14 days after your first dose of Janssen, despite the fact that over 80% of deaths after the vaccines occur in this window. How convenient.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
theadvocate.com

Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
azpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
ajmc.com

Treating Breathlessness, Improving QOL in Patients With COPD

Dual bronchodilators have been shown to broadly improve symptoms and quality of life (QOL) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), dyspnea, or breathlessness, can greatly impact their life, but they learn to live with it and adapt rather than seek treatment for it, according to panelists during a discussion at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021.
news4sanantonio.com

Free COVID-19 treatment reduces hospitalizations by 70%

SAN ANTONIO – Regeneron. No, it’s not the title of the next big superhero franchise. It’s the name of the company behind the monoclonal antibody treatment (REGEN-COV) used to treat COVID-19. Mention it to your doctor and you can receive a referral for a treatment which studies show reduces hospitalization by 70 percent. Another study, published on Aug 4 by the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded that "REGEN-COV prevented symptomatic Covid-19 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in previously uninfected household contacts of infected persons. Among the participants who became infected, REGEN-COV reduced the duration of symptomatic disease and the duration of a high viral load."
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D can be cheap treatments for COVID-19

In a new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, researchers found that active forms of vitamin D can inhibit the replication and expansion of COVID-19. The study’s findings also suggest lumisterol, produced by a chemical reaction in the body using light, works to block COVID-19. Vitamin D and...
