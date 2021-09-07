CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Midday Update: Severe storms are moving out of our area

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe severe weather threat is over for our area! The Severe Thunderstorm Watch and all warnings have all expired. The last bit of activity is now below any severe limits and on the way out to the open waters and additional storms are now firing south in Illinois. A few very isolated cells have tried to pop this afternoon behind the main line, but the airmass is stabilizing. That means the rest of the day will generally be dry with decreasing clouds and humidity. Stay tuned to the evening newscasts for a recap of today's storms.

