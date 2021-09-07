CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial set for 6 in federal drug case

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 9 days ago

A federal jury trial is scheduled for December for six people charged in a multicount indictment, accused of running a drug-trafficking operation in the Mahoning Valley. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force. The six are charged with conspiracy to possess with...

www.tribtoday.com

