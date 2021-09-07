CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Optimal Regimen To Fight COVID Will Be A 3rd Shot For A Boost, Fauci Says

KUCB
 8 days ago

Several states are dealing with their highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Compared to last year at this time, new daily infections are up 316%. That's according to Johns Hopkins University. So what does all this mean in the fight against COVID, and what is next for potential booster shots? We're going to put those questions to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who joins us now. He's the country's top infectious disease doctor and President Biden's chief medical adviser. Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the program.

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Will There Be a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Booster Shot for COVID-19?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eyes of the world turned to pharmaceutical companies and scientists who could potentially end the devastation caused by the virus. In the U.S., three vaccines received emergency authorization use approval, including one made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Article continues below advertisement.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#The White House#Acip
MLive

Fauci says COVID vaccine booster shot approval for all adults likely within weeks

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the federal government remains on track to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults within the next few weeks. President Joe Biden initially pushed to ramp up booster shots the week of Sept. 20, but a pair of Food and Drug Administration officials recently submitted their resignations over concerns the shots would be offered nationwide before FDA authorization.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
click orlando

Here’s when Dr. Fauci says the US will get back to normal

ORLANDO, Fla. – About 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the question still remains, “Will things ever get back to normal?”. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, laid out a new timeline this week, saying the earliest that could happen is in the spring of 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Boss Issues This "Terrible" Warning

Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, is speaking out on how to stay safe. And no wonder—hospitalizations from COVID reached 100,000 for the first time since January and the Delta variant is proving more dangerous and more transmissible than any before it. Read on for five essential things you need to know from Dr. Collins—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The Mu COVID-19 Strain: Why Is It A Variant Of Interest?

If you have been following clinical trial news, you may know that Fauci is closely watching a Coronavirus variant known as the Mu strain. The Mu coronavirus strain has been designated by World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant of interest,” and it has propagated throughout Chile, Peru, and portions of the United States and even European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Go to This One Outdoor Place as Delta Surges

While the severity of the pandemic and our understanding of the virus that caused it may have changed at different times over the past year and a half, one thing has remained relatively constant: Moving events and gatherings outdoors can make them much safer. But as new strains of the virus have made it easier to spread the disease, there are certain situations when even being outside won't help—especially when it involves an incredibly large group of people. And according to chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, the massive crowds at football games and other outdoor sporting events are one thing you should avoid while the Delta variant continues to surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Can Fauci be held liable for COVID-19 deaths?

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the most recognized medical doctor in America. His near-daily press statements and interviews during the COVID-19 pandemic made people feel he was their personal doctor. There he was, at the podium in the White House, dispensing medical advice for how to avoid COVID-19 and how doctors should treat patients who were infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy