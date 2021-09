Last January, during her State of the State address, Gov. Kristi Noem urged people to consider moving to South Dakota, to settle the plains much like our ancestors did. “One of my chief priorities as governor is to grow South Dakota. That is why you hear me inviting those who cherish and value our way of life to come join us. South Dakota is the perfect place to raise your family, grow your business, and live your life as you see fit. My administration continues to do everything in its power to help in this effort,” Noem said.

