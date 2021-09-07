CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

First mPower event hosted by MMLA

legalnews.com
 9 days ago

The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association (MMLA) is proud to host “mPower 2021: Envision Your Success” on Tuesday, September 21, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Detroit Athletic Club, 241 Madison St. in Detroit. This is the first-ever mPower event in Michigan with more than 200 attendees expected. The Mortgage Bankers...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Simon Malls to Host Hiring Event

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) will Friday kick off a two-day hiring event in Indy. The mall operator says more than 100 retailers and restaurants are looking to fill a variety of part-time and full-time jobs throughout the city. The hiring event will take place Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Wayne State University, faculty reach agreement on new three-year contact. Wayne State University and the Wayne State Chapter of the American Association of University Professors-American Federation of Teachers (AAUP-AFT Local 6075) has reached an agreement on a new three-year contract in what negotiators from both sides of the table have said was a respectful and professional negotiation, despite some of the difficult topics discussed.
WAYNE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
legalnews.com

Happy Hour

WLAM Washtenaw region held a Happy Hour at The Session Room in Ann Arbor on Aug. 25. Clockwise: Patricia Reiser, Francis Hollander, Kristin Davis, Mara Kent, John Kline, Robin Wagner, Lynelle Morgan, Sally Fink, and Karen Sendelbach. Photo by John Reiser. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!. Full access...
ANN ARBOR, MI
legalnews.com

Helping hand: Golf outing gives major boost to center for vets

Sandy Bower (second from left), the founder of the Vets Returning Home program, was honored at the outing with a special plaque presented by Wendy Clem of the Elizabeth Bienaime Chapter of the DAR. Also pictured is retired Oakland County Circuit Judge Fred Mester (left) and Mike Schloff, a past president of the OCBA. Those interested in learning more about the nonprofit program can visit www.vetsreturninghome.org.
PONTIAC, MI
legalnews.com

UDM Law school to livestream Red Mass on September 21

The University of Detroit Mercy School of Law invites the legal community to celebrate the 109th Annual Red Mass on Tuesday, September 21, beginning at noon. Red Mass is an occasion for judges, attorneys, civic leaders, and law students of all faiths to come together and pray for blessings and strength in the coming year's work.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Finance#First Mpower#The Detroit Athletic Club#Bright Blue Consulting#Essent Guaranty Inc#Vp#Wells Fargo#Quicken Loans#Dac
legalnews.com

Federal Bar planning 2021 State of the Court Luncheon for September 22

The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, will kick off its annual luncheon programs on Wednesday, September 22, with the 2021 State of the Court Luncheon. At this time, the FBA is planning an in-person luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. at the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit....
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

State Bar sections look at 'I-9s and E-Verify' online on September 30

The Labor & Employment Law Section in collaboration with the Immigration Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present “Labor Law: Lunch & Learn – Best Practices for Managing I-9s and E-Verify in a Time of COVID-19” online Thursday, September 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.
DETROIT, MI
Wetumpka Herald

The Kelly hosts Plain Air Event

About 20 artists from throughout Alabama participated in Wetumpka's Plein Air Event from Sept. 9-11. Hosted by the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery in collaboration with the Alabama Plein Air Artists, the event featured artists spanning from Huntsville to Mobile, and a few from Georgia, painting outside in the open air. The artists painted various scenes and buildings in the city and then later placed them for sale at the gallery.
WETUMPKA, AL
legalnews.com

American Bar Association to host virtual Fall Tax Meeting, September 20-24

The American Bar Association Section of Taxation will hold its Virtual 2021 Fall Tax Meeting, featuring more than 80 panels, online September 20-24. The opening plenary session on Monday, September 20, at 11 a.m. will feature Thomas A. Barthold, chief of staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan committee of the U.S. Congress. Barthold, a former economics professor at Dartmouth College, has worked on a variety of issues over the past two decades for the Joint Committee, including capital gains taxation, environmental and energy taxes, estate and gift taxation, the low-income housing tax credit and tax-exempt organizations.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
azbigmedia.com

PNC Bank launches Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality

PNC Bank announced today the launch of Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality, an initiative designed to help close the 257-year economic gender gap and expand on PNC’s decades-long track record of supporting female financial decision makers. “Project 257” was derived from the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report that found at the current pace of progress, it will take another 257 years for women to catch up to men from an economic perspective.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Former Amex Exec Gabriella Fitzgerald Joins Western Union

Global money movement firm Western Union appointed Gabriella Fitzgerald as president of the Americas region, effective immediately, the company said in a press release. Fitzgerald joins the executive team and reports directly to Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek. She is responsible for advancing the company’s product and channel expansion while also working to grow customer segments.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Marriott evolves its food and beverage program in step with the times

Hotels pretty much had to reinvent food and beverage service during the pandemic just to stay afloat. Now some of Marriott’s best reinventions have become permanent, driving menu and service trends at the hotel chain. One of the biggest disruptors on the bar side is the rise of spirit-free and...
INDUSTRY
legalnews.com

Virtual MIPLA lunch to focus on Section 337, September 22

The Michigan Intellectual Property Law Association (MIPLA) will host a virtual luncheon meeting on Tuesday, September 22, from 11;45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. via Zoom. Speaking on “Section 337: A Powerful Tool for IP Rights Holders in the U.S.” will be attorney Michael R. Doman Jr. of Adduci, Mastriani, & Schaumberg LLP in Washington, D.C.
LAW
legalnews.com

Five local Bodman attorneys honored by Best Lawyers in America 2022

Five attorneys in Bodman’s Grand Rapids office have been honored by Best Lawyers in America. Lindsay M. Cummings is listed in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch under Trusts and Estates. She represents individuals in connection with estate planning and estate administration matters including trusts, wills, powers of attorney, guardianships, conservatorships, and trust and probate administration. She also has experience assisting clients with matters involving real estate law and general business law. Cummings has served as a visiting professor with Western Michigan University Cooley Law School where she taught contracts and as an adjunct professor where she taught estate planning.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Communities that Care hosts first session

The first Communities that Care session brought together leaders around Washington County to discuss how they can help tend to youth in the area. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
biztucson.com

Karly Meza

R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, has announced that Karly A. Meza has been promoted to shareholder. Meza has been an integral member of R&A since joining the firm in 2009. She primarily provides financial reporting and assurance services to clients in a variety of industries. She specializes in auditing and reporting for employee benefit plans, not-for-profit organizations, charter schools, and construction entities. In her new role, in addition to continuing as division head of assurance, she will be expanding her focus on business development and community engagement. Meza holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Arizona. Active in the community, she serves on the board of directors of the Children’s Museum Tucson.
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

Industry Friends Talk Southeast Produce Council Southern Innovations Event

SAVANNAH, GA - I cannot say enough about the opportunity to stand face-to-face and hug-to-hug with some of our industry friends last week as we talked shop, caught up on life, and celebrated the industry we are all deeply invested in elevating. The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) Southern Innovations trade show wrapped this past weekend with the gracious hum and reinvigorating spark that such wonderful events can spur.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy