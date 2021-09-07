Literary Ladies Book Club meeting on September 30

This is a guest post authored by Gwenanne Edwards, Senior Paper Conservator in the Conservation Division. Drawings personifying genres of literature, Fancy, Romance, and Tragedy, were recently treated in the Conservation Division. The drawings were made in 1896 as preparatory sketches for mural paintings in the Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress and were generously donated to the Prints and Photographs Division by the family of the artist, George Randolph Barse Jr., in 2018. The acquisition and history of the three drawings were detailed in a Picture This blog post. The preparatory drawings help tell the story of the creation of Barse’s stunning paintings which are located in the East Corridor on the second floor of the Thomas Jefferson Building, overlooking the Great Hall.
