CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Literary Ladies Book Club meeting on September 30

legalnews.com
 9 days ago

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present its next Literary Ladies Book Club online Thursday, September 30, beginning at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For the September meeting, the club will be discussing “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende. To register for this online discussion, visit www.womenlawyers.org...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountyline.net

Kendall book club meets Oct. 5

The Kendall Public Library book club will take September off. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
KENDALL, WI
fcnews.org

SPL offers book clubs

The Swanton Public Library has announced the options for book club and storytimes this month. The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
themtnear.com

Book clubs: Social exercise for the mind

Whether your book club is decades old or just a gleam in your eye, the Nederland Community Library can assist your endeavor, from books, to advice, to meeting space. Thinking about starting a book club? There are myriad reasons to start a book club, not the least of which is to build new friendships, create a positive social opportunity and exchange interesting ideas. The cliche of “book clubs are just an excuse to drink wine and dish the dirt” is just that, a cliche, and not a very helpful one. I suppose that does happen in some places, but I suspect that is mostly a trope of various Netflix series.
NEDERLAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Allende
bookriot.com

How To Keep The Peace At Book Club

Book club is supposed to be a safe space to talk about books, completely geek out about books, and share bookish opinions. So what happens when book club becomes a hostile environment? Maybe this sounds familiar: you read your club’s book of the month and it’s not your favorite. You show up at the meeting, ready to talk about why you didn’t like it. Everyone else liked the book, they loved it, and you get spoken over repeatedly. Suddenly you feel that tightness in the back of your throat and you want to go home early.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kzmu.org

Library Awakenings on Radio Book Club

On the freshest Radio Book Club – when libraries open your eyes to a different way of looking at the world. Travel with our hosts Andy Nettell, Shari Zollinger, and Jessie Magelby to the libraries – both public and personal – that have shaped their tastes and thoughts over time. Plus, new book recommendations from starry night skies, traveling through underworlds, and poetry good enough to eat. Tune in!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Women in Business Book Club returns

TRAVERSE CITY — The inaugural Women in Business Book Club series this spring focused on professional development. The fall edition is getting a little personal. “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday” by Jay Shetty is the second selection of the book club, a partnership between Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club
okawvilletimes.com

Okawville Book Club Meets This Monday

The Okawville Book Club will have its monthly gathering Monday, September 13 at 7 PM at the Original Springs Hotel. The book to be reviewed is This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. All readers are invited to join the discussion. If you have any questions regarding the book club, just give Donna a call at 521-0561.
OKAWVILLE, IL
anaheim.net

Adult Book Club at Central

Join Anaheim Central Library's Adult Book Club from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., IN-PERSON for a lively, friendly book discussion. September's book selection is “The Children Act” by Ian McEwan. New members are always welcome. Call 714-765-1880 at least 72 hours in advance if special ADA accommodations are needed.
ANAHEIM, CA
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Fortville book club moving to Thursdays

FORTVILLE — The Fortville-Vernon Township Public Library book club is moving to Thursdays, starting with this Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict will be discussed at the library, 625 E. Broadway St., Fortville. More information is available by calling 317-485-6402.
indypl.org

Book Discussions & Book Clubs

You are invited to join in one of our many in-person or online book discussions that take place several times each month. In our book discussion groups we read and talk about both fiction and non-fiction books. We express our opinions (both likes and dislikes!) with other avid readers in the city.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
leaguecity.com

Great Books Club

This club encourages readers to get to know those famous books they may have heard of but never read. It is not necessary to finish the book to be welcome. We often discuss the movie if there is one. Contact Elaine Childs at libraryadmin@leaguecitytx.gov for more information. New members are always welcome. Aug. 10: The Turn of the Screw by Henry James Sept. 14: The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez Oct. 12: The Secret Agent by Joseph Conrad Nov. 9: Perfume by Patrick Suskind Dec. date and time TBD: The Great Gatsby along with club annual holiday lunch Time: 7 to 8 p.m. Ages: For adults.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
weeklyvillager.com

Book Club Meeting of the Garrettsville Library In-Person and via Zoom

Garrettsville – The Book Discussion Club of the Garrettsville Library will meet in-person outdoors and via Zoom on Tuesday September 21 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Registration is required to attend this group meeting: you may do so by visiting the “Upcoming Events” calendar online at www.portagelibrary.org. Call 330-527-4378 for more information.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
themtnear.com

Invitation to book club

You are invited to read, and share All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crises. The book features 60 essays and poems by women. Adults and teens are welcome — to read, act and meet to share with others or on your own. Meet twice per...
BOULDER, CO
Florence News Journal

Library’ Book Club announces selections

• Dec. 9 – The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson. . The Library welcomes new participants to join in the discussions. Registration is required to participate. To register, or for additional information, call book club coordinator Debbie Quesada at (843) 413-7074, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newbergoregon.gov

Mystery/Thriller Book Club

Add this event to your Outlook calendar (iCal). Thursday, September 16th 7:00 p.m. This is a book club open to all adults who would like to read and discuss a given mystery/thriller book. 15 FREE copies to keep will be given away to the first 15 people to register. Additional...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loc.gov

A Trio of Literary Ladies Conserved

This is a guest post authored by Gwenanne Edwards, Senior Paper Conservator in the Conservation Division. Drawings personifying genres of literature, Fancy, Romance, and Tragedy, were recently treated in the Conservation Division. The drawings were made in 1896 as preparatory sketches for mural paintings in the Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress and were generously donated to the Prints and Photographs Division by the family of the artist, George Randolph Barse Jr., in 2018. The acquisition and history of the three drawings were detailed in a Picture This blog post. The preparatory drawings help tell the story of the creation of Barse’s stunning paintings which are located in the East Corridor on the second floor of the Thomas Jefferson Building, overlooking the Great Hall.
VISUAL ART
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Colm Toibin's 'The Magician' imagines the adventurous life of a literary great

- - - The American critic Malcolm Cowley summed up the German writer Thomas Mann's fiction as "intricate formal structure" taken to its limit. Mann himself, who won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1929, called his craftsmanship "thoroughgoing." He packed so much physical detail and psychological acuity into his novels that some readers shy away from such strapping productions as "Buddenbrooks," "The Magic Mountain" and "Doctor Faustus," let alone the four-volume "Joseph and His Brothers."
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy