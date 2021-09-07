CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

‘Fintech is the next natural step for us’: Squire Card brings banking solutions for the underserved barber industry

By Ismail Umar
tearsheet.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there are nearly 136,000 registered barbershops in the U.S., they constitute an industry that has been underserved by traditional financial institutions. Due to the nature of their profession, barbers often have to deal with a unique set of challenges such as unpredictable cash flows, delayed payments, and inconsistent earnings, which can lead to serious financial troubles, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.

tearsheet.co

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

Why Preventing Financial Account Takeover Attacks is Important for Banks and Fintechs

Financial account takeover is a form of identity fraud where fraudsters use stolen credentials to break into digital financial accounts of genuine customers. An exponential increase in the number of consumers using fintech services and digital channels for banking needs during the pandemic has opened up the attack surface like never before, leading to a greater risk to financial institutions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

FDIC to Unveil Bank Fund to Invest in Underserved Communities

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to unveil a new investment fund to give stakeholders a way to channel capital for banks and support minorities, CNBC reported. The Mission-Driven Bank Fund, as it’s called, plans to invest only in banks working with minority, low-income and rural communities, which often don’t have the same access to long-term capital, according to the report.
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Morgan Stanley Launch New Crypto Research Team

Morgan Stanley’s new crypto research team features Sheena Shah at its head, while large traditional financial institutions continue their push into the crypto space. The financial services giant and investment bank Morgan Stanley announced a new crypto research team. In addition, the firm announced Sheen Shah as the head of that team.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Services Industry#Debit And Credit#Sofi Twilio#Sap#Goldman Sachs#Laron#Point Of Sale#Gm#Alloy#Plaid#Accenture#Toast
bitcoinist.com

Fintech Entrepreneurs Launching Blockchain Cards with Unbanked

Ann (not her real name) is an entrepreneur based in Colorado. In the past month, business sales have grown by 16 percent month on month, and 54 percent year on year. But Ann doesn’t accept credit cards for her sales as it’s too expensive and at times against some bank’s rules. She prefers Litecoin, a cryptocurrency started in 2011 which offers cheap and fast transactions. After closing her shop at 8 pm, she heads home and accounts for her day’s sales in a crypto wallet. Ann is a seller of CBD products in one of the busy streets of Denver, Colorado.
CREDITS & LOANS
tearsheet.co

Introducing the online Challengers Conference 2021, all about digital banking

The Challengers Conference is all about digital banking from the perspective of both upstarts and incumbents. This year will focus on new, expanded product portfolios, rise of the niche neobank, and a look at the future of banking. The entire banking ecosystem has been upended and transformed over the past...
INTERNET
thefinanser.com

Banks are creating their own successors

One of the things over-looked by many is how banks invest in the Finverse. According to Toptal’s data, 63% of banks invest in startups or set up accelerators, and many are instrumental in FinTech companies’ operations, fund raising and IPOs. Bear in mind that start-ups need bank accounts too, which creates a multi-dependency in the Finverse between those trying to disrupt banks whilst relying on banks. They rely on banks for their funding, ability to move across borders, relationships with investors and more. It’s a weird parent-child thing (my constant metaphor). You spend years raising, nurturing, mentoring, supporting, investing and building your child. Then they turn around and say I hate you, and disappear. Well, some do anyway.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Payments Fintech Ecommpay Introduces Payment Tech for Travel Industry

a global payments solution provider and direct bank card acquirer, reveals that it has introduced Timeline, its payment tech designed specifically for the travel sector. As first reported by Finextra, the ready-to-go service can settle payments immediately. It may be integrated via the fully functioning API, which provides hoteliers, business aviation, and travel agents an extensive range of opportunities (such as live integrations with Oracle Hospitality PMS).
TRAVEL
etftrends.com

Fintech Industry Innovation Should Power This ETF

The financial technology (fintech) industry thrived during the pandemic and is expected to continue to do so under a wave of innovation, which bodes well for ETFs like the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX). “According to the Global Fintech Adoption Index 2019, fintech adoption was doubling every two years before...
MARKETS
tearsheet.co

Beyond CryptoKitties and bragging rights: A look at the financial use cases of NFTs

Whenever you hear the word NFT, you may instinctively think of a 10-year-old meme of an animated flying cat with a Pop-Tart body, or a digital art piece selling for $69 million for reasons that still aren’t quite clear to you. But in a few years, the word NFT may conjure up a completely different set of images in people’s heads.
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

Klarna’s Sebastian Siemiatkowski: fintech innovator gunning for the banks

“The credit-card model is simply unsustainable for consumers,” Klarna’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, told investors last month. They clearly agree, says Bloomberg. In a recent funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, the wildly popular “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) app was valued at $46.5bn. One backer, Chrysalis Investments, reckons the fast-expanding Swedish company, which first saw the light of day in 2005, could be worth $125bn in 18 months – more than Europe’s second-largest bank, HSBC.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Swiss Fintech CREALOGIX to Provide Digital Hub to Global Banking Platform

The rise of innovative Fintech businesses and new types of client support and outreach provide key opportunities to consumers and organizations. But this presents a challenge to incumbents who need to update their technology to remain relevant in a highly-competitive financial services sector. Traditional service providers also need to consider...
TECHNOLOGY
Auto Remarketing

AutoPayPlus unveils fintech solution to increase dealer profit

ORLANDO, Fla. - AutoPayPlus acknowledged every dealership’s primary business goal and ongoing challenge revolve around one, single metric: profit. To help managers and principals in that department, AutoPayPlus unveiled an all-new solution this week designed to increase profit per vehicle and service retention for dealerships in one easy step. The...
TECHNOLOGY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Boston FinTech Week 2021 Returns Featuring CEOs of Fidelity, Flywire & Silicon Valley Bank to Discuss the Next Stages of Fintech and Greater Financial Access

In its 4th Edition, the World's Largest, Free, Hybrid Fintech Event Series Will Explore Sustainable & Inclusive Finance, ESG, Decentralized Finance in Post-COVID Fintech. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / FinTech Sandbox, a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups with free access to critical data and resources, today announced the return of Boston FinTech Week, which will take place from September 28 - October 1, 2021 in various locations in Boston, in addition to streaming sessions in a hybrid format. The four-day gathering aims to facilitate an open dialogue between financial institutions, fintech entrepreneurs, regulators, academics and venture capitalists to discuss fintech's rapid expansion and evolution as well as the important role it plays in making financial services available and accessible to all. This year's theme is 'Financial Services for Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere' and free registration options are here.
ECONOMY
tearsheet.co

How banks can sustain competitive edge in the era of fintechs

The financial services sector is facing unprecedented digital disruption. New entrants with agile processes and modular technologies are raising customer expectations. It’s essential that legacy financial institutions understand what’s driving these changes. By embracing digital business transformation and changing the way financial services institutions think, organize, operate and behave, they can turn threats into opportunities while maintaining their competitive edge.
ECONOMY
bloombergtax.com

Banking Solutions Available Despite Difficulty Tax Code Causes for Cannabis Industry

Cannabis banking has been a tricky topic to tackle in recent years. Although many financial institutions refuse to do business with the high-risk industry, the truth is that cannabis banking has been allowed since February 2014. That was when the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, published their guidance on how credit unions and state-chartered banks could work with the emerging industry.
PERSONAL FINANCE
tearsheet.co

Announcing: Tearsheet’s Green Finance Newsletter

It’s hard to look at anything these days outside of the prism of the environment. The financial services sector is coming around to putting the environment near the top of the agenda. Major financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have made commitments to become carbon neutral and the Net Zero Banking Alliance includes firms like Barclays, HSBC, and Bank of America. According to the UN’s 2021 SDG Report, the average annual spending on climate finance is about $48.7 billion.
ENVIRONMENT
finextra.com

Australian fintechs rail against ‘de-banking’ practices

During a Senate inquiry into “Australia as a Technology and Finance Centre” representatives from three fintech firms criticised Australian banks for their ‘de-banking’ practices, which tend to hit those involved in the crypto sector particularly hard. ‘De-banking’ refers to financial institutions withdrawing their banking services from a business. This may...
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Judo Bank willing to work with fintechs and crypto businesses

Australia-based Judo Bank has stated it won’t refuse or decline certain types of businesses from using its banking services but would make decisions on a case-by-case basis. At the 'Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre' senate inquiry, Judo Bank chief executive Joseph Healy was questioned on its practices for offering banking services. One of the issues being canvassed by the committee is ‘de-banking’, where fintechs and cryptocurrency companies are declined services from the major banks.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy