‘Fintech is the next natural step for us’: Squire Card brings banking solutions for the underserved barber industry
Although there are nearly 136,000 registered barbershops in the U.S., they constitute an industry that has been underserved by traditional financial institutions. Due to the nature of their profession, barbers often have to deal with a unique set of challenges such as unpredictable cash flows, delayed payments, and inconsistent earnings, which can lead to serious financial troubles, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.tearsheet.co
