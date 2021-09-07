Wildcats 5-3 after Blowout Win Over Roxana
The Salem Wildcats soccer team improved to 3-0 on the week when they knocked off visiting Roxana on Saturday in Cahokia Conference play on a rainy, wet day. Salem earned the 7-0 win. Eli Davis and Hunter Daniels scored 2 goals each, Caden Harris added a goal, Andrew Tate scored and dished out an assist, Haden Irvin had a goal and 2 assists with Max Ambuehl dishing out 2 assists and Ethan Crouse one as well. The Cats had a game scheduled today with Pinckneyville that has been canceled.southernillinoisnow.com
