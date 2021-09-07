CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What has Boris Johnson announced in his social care plan?

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avXo4_0boePOsp00
Currently, if people have assets worth more than £23,250, they have to pay for their social care, and there is no cap on costs.

Boris Johnson has given the first outlines of what Downing Street is billing as a once-in-a-generation shake-up of adult social care and how it is funded, which will also help pay for a post-Covid catch-up programme for the NHS.

What has been announced?

In brief: a plan to finance adult social care through tax changes, and to modernise the social care system and ensure it is better integrated with healthcare. In the short term, much of the money being raised will finance the NHS to catch up with elective surgery and other appointments delayed due to Covid. While the financing plan is UK-wide, the actual implementation of health and social care is run by each UK nation.

How is it being paid for?

From April 2022, national insurance contributions for employees, employers and the self-employed will rise by 1.25 percentage points, and there will be the same rise in dividends tax. From April 2023, while the rises will stay the same, the tax rise will be rebranded as a health and social care levy, which will appear separately on people’s tax records.

How much will be raised and what will it be spent on?

How much is raised depends, obviously, on revenues, but Downing Street says that for the next three years the tax rise will give an additional £12bn a year for health and social care. Of this combined £36bn, £5.4bn over the three years is earmarked for social care in England, with about £500,000 of this earmarked from training; £16bn will be used for direct NHS England funding; £8.9bn will go on what is termed a “health-based Covid response”, seemingly the NHS England catchup; and £5.7bn will go to devolved nations, to cover both health and social care. It is not clear what proportion will be allocated to social care once the first three years are up.

What will people have to pay for their social care?

Currently in England, if people have assets worth more than £23,250, they have to pay for their social care, and there is no cap on costs, meaning some people have to sell their homes to cover these. Under the new system, anyone with assets below £20,000 will not have to pay anything from these, although they might have to make a contribution from any income.

Those with assets from £20,000 to £100,000 and above will have to contribute, on a sliding scale, although the details are set out, and it depends on contributions from local authorities, which deliver much of social care. However, people in this bracket will not contribute more than 20% of their assets each year, and once their assets are worth less than £20,000, they would pay nothing more, although they might still contribute from any income.

Those with assets above £100,000 must meet all fees until their assets fall below £100,000. There is a maximum payment towards care of £86,000, which ministers say is about the equivalent of three years of full-time care.

This new means test system comes into force in October 2023 – until that point some people will still have to pay more than £86,000 in total.

What other changes are planned for social care?

Beyond the promise to bring the health and social care systems together, there is little detail so far on the overhaul of social care, beyond the prospect of a white paper to develop longer-term plans. The current plan does pledge £500m over three years for social care workforce training and recruitment, and extra money set aside to local authorities to help deliver social care, and to deliver the integration, though without any specific sums for these.

Is this a UK-wide system?

National insurance is a UK-wide system, although rates and thresholds can differ. The income from the new levy will be distributed across the four UK nations. The government says that by 2024-25, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will benefit from an extra £1.1bn, £700m and £400m respectively. However, health and social care are devolved and differ significantly, meaning issues such as the cap and floor for people’s personal outgoings on care will also vary.

How much will the higher NI rates cost people?

According to Downing Street figures, someone earning £24,100 a year would pay an extra £180 a year. A person on £67,100 would pay £715 more. Those earning less than £9,500 a year, the threshold for national insurance, will still pay nothing. Although people above the state pension age who still work do not normally pay national insurance, once the rise is rebranded as a health and social care levy from 2023, they will pay this.

Why is the NHS getting so much of the money?

Because, Downing Street says, routine NHS work has been so badly hit by Covid, with a waiting list in England for elective treatments of 5.5 million people, which ministers say could reach 13 million by the end of the year. The extra money is intended to fund 9m more appointments, operations and treatments.

Will the money ever be moved from the NHS to social care?

Time will tell. Downing Street insists that after the coming few years the exceptional demands on the NHS will reduce, and there will be more money free for social care. However, NHS budgetary demands have rarely, if ever, gone down in the past, and this could prove quite a political challenge.

Does this solve the social care crisis?

No – this is just a first step on how a plan may be financed, with almost all details of how care and health can be better integrated still to be worked out. And while the government’s 32-page plan pledges that councils will have access to sufficient funds to meet their social care demands, local authorities have long complained that they are left short.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson squeezes working people in national insurance hike

The prime minister, once again, had to level with us. Flanked by his chancellor and health secretary, he kicked off with some truth bombs. NHS waiting lists would get worse before they got better. Social care wouldn’t improve without more money, and that money must come from tax. It couldn’t...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from MPs – but it’s time to accept that someone has to pay for social care

Maybe this is a good moment to remind ourselves about some things that the Conservatives said in their 2019 election manifesto. This first one has become especially familiar in recent days:“We promise not to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT. This is a tax guarantee that will protect the incomes of hard-working families across the next parliament.”Another pertinent passage is less often quoted, being the important supplement to Boris Johnson’s pledge two years ago in Downing Street to fix the system of social care for good. The manifesto wording is thus worth recalling:“Because this is...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Un-Conservative’: Northern Tories criticise Boris Johnson’s social care tax hike as plans clear Commons vote

Northern Tories have criticised Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce a health and social care levy as “un-Conservative”, as they urged ministers to consider regional disparities in regard to the proposals.The criticism comes as MPs voted by 319-248 – a majority of 71 – to back the prime minister’s manifesto-busting hike in national insurance from April 2022 in order to tackle the NHS backlog and attempt to fix the crisis in social care.Attempting to shore up support for the proposals among members of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs ahead of the vote on Wednesday evening, Mr Johnson insisted...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson seeks charities chief who will wage war on cancel culture

Boris Johnson is seeking a new charities chief who will restore the focus of charitable bodies "to their central purpose", amid concerns that some have been hijacked by vocal minorities seeking to "burnish their woke credentials", the Culture Secretary says today. Writing in The Telegraph, Oliver Dowden warns that some...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson to defy Tory anger with social care plan set to hit workers with higher national insurance bills

Boris Johnson will defy widespread Conservative anger with a social care rescue plan set to hit workers and businesses with higher national insurance bills, insisting it is the only way to end “catastrophic” care bills.Despite mounting criticism that the move will punish the young and worse off – and amount to “a jobs tax” on struggling firms – the prime minister will finally unveil the plan he promised more than two years ago.In the Commons on Tuesday, Mr Johnson will hail the expected national insurance increase of around 1.25 per cent, raising £10bn a year, as evidence that he will...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Uk#Post Covid#Nhs England#Ni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Telegraph

Letters: Losing faith in a Tory Party that splashes cash but shirks NHS reform

SIR – I have never felt so let down by a government in which I had put so much faith. I have no problem with paying more tax (which I can ill afford) or even broken manifesto promises, if they are in the interest of the country – but blasting billions of taxpayer pounds at the NHS does not fall into this category.
U.K.
Indy100

Boris Johnson to fund social care by abandoning manifesto pledge on tax hikes – here’s what it’s all about

Boris Johnson‘s controversial social care funding plans have been approved by MPs.The Commons voted last night by 319 to 248 in favour of the UK-wide 1.25 percentage point increase on National Insurance contributions, despite five Tory backbenchers voting against the measure and another 37 opting not to vote at all.Speaking in the Commons earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced the move, as well as a 1.25 per cent increase in the dividend tax for those who receive income from owning shares. The latter tax is expected to raise £600m.He said: “No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson will show ‘absence of basic humanity’ if he cuts Universal Credit, Nicola Sturgeon says

Boris Johnson will display an “absence of basic humanity” if he allows the planned cut to Universal Credit to go ahead, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.Scotland’s first minister used her closing speech at the SNP conference to question how Mr Johnson’s conscience could allow him to end the £20-a-week uplift brought in at the start of the pandemic – which she described as the “biggest overnight reduction” to a social security payment since the 1930s.Despite facing a sizeable Tory revolt over the plans, which have been opposed by six former work and pensions secretaries including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Sajid Javid defends tax rises as Labour sets out alternative for social care

Labour has warned the Government’s plans could see social care providers go bust. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said it would have been wrong to “doggedly” stick to manifesto commitments over tax rises in the face of a crisis in health and social care as Labour warned Tory plans could force care providers to go bust.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Social care: tax hikes, broken promises and more pain to come

Boris Johnson appeared, on the surface at least, super-confident as parliament returned last week to tackle the vast backlog of challenges that Covid-19 has left piled high in ministerial in-trays across Whitehall. On a visit to a care home in east London, the prime minister cheerfully clasped a mug saying...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s pledge to ‘level up’ will ‘mean nothing’ if universal credit cut, TUC boss warns

Boris Johnson’s pledge to “level up” the country will “mean nothing” if the government presses ahead with plans to end the £20-per-week uplift to universal credit, union boss Frances O’Grady is set to warn.In a keynote speech to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) annual conference, the general secretary will highlight the looming cut amid growing discontent at Westminster, including from backbench Conservative MPs.It comes after Sajid Javid, the health secretary, reiterated on Sunday that the government plans to press ahead with removing the uplift, insisting it “will be ended as planned at the end of this month”.Just last week, reports...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy