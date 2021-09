The European Union moved Tuesday to force Poland to comply with the rulings of Europe’s top court with plans to seek daily fines against the nationalist government in Warsaw linked to a long-running dispute over justice independence in the country.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said that it wants the European Court of Justice to “impose financial penalties on Poland to ensure compliance” with one of the tribunal's previous legal rulings.The commission, which supervises the respect of EU laws, said it wants the Luxembourg-based court to impose “a daily penalty” on Poland until it acts to improve...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO