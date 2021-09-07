Environmental Groups Call for Postponement of Climate Talks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a closed-door meeting of world leaders at the sidelines of the General Assembly in New York on Monday to boost climate commitments. The roundtable comes less than six weeks before a major UN climate meeting, COP26, in Glasgow, aimed at ensuring the world meets its goal of holding century-end warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. "UNGA is the last big moment in the international calendar ahead of COP26," said Britain's ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, in a statement. "Climate change will be the UK's top priority." A senior UN official said Wednesday that over the past two years, leaders had conducted climate discussions at the G7 and G20, but there had not been a forum for leading economies to speak with the hardest-hit countries.

