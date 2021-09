Freeman Mbowe has been held for more than six weeks in a maximum security prison in the Tanzanian economic metropolis of Dar es Salaam. Police arrested the opposition leader during a night raid in Mwanza on Lake Victoria, 1,000 kilometers from Dar es Salaam. This is not the first arrest of the 59-year-old politician, but it is the first time that he has been tried for terrorism. Bail is not possible on this charge.

