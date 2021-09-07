CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripple Approaches 0.618 – 0.786 Fibonacci Retracement Levels

Cover picture for the articleRipple (XRP/USD) made a bigger recovery, but we still see it as a correction, probably as part of wave B of (C), so be aware of a reversal down again, ideally here around 0.618-0.786 Fibonacci retracement. However, even if a higher degree wave (C) is completed labeled as ALTernate count...

investing.com

Ripple Eyes Down To 0.51 Level

Ripple (XRP/USD) is still looking lower after recent three-wave A-B-C correction in wave (B)/(2), so XRP is ideally unfolding a new five-wave bearish impulse, where current consolidation can be as part of subwave 2. That said, be aware of a continuation lower, but maybe after a retest of 1.15 intraday resistance area.
investing.com

Bitcoin And Ripple: Be Aware Of More Weakness Ahead

Bitcoin, BTCUSD is still looking for an a-b-c corrective movement within wave B/2 that can retest 49k-50k resistance area before a continuation lower, we are just not sure if wave »b« is a triangle or maybe even deeper flat which can retest the lows firstly. Anyway, in any case be aware of a continuation lower over the weekend or maybe next week.
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP manages to stabilize at $1.06

Ripple price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency is stabilizing at the $1.06 range after the flash crash. The flash crash took the Ripple price as low as the $0.95 mark. Strong support is currently found at the $1.05 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $1.14 mark. Ripple price...
FXStreet.com

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple could gain 35% if it breaches this key level

XRP price has been consolidating below a crucial resistance level at $1.27, unable to breach it. A decisive close above $1.27 will likely trigger a 35% ascent to $1.70. If Ripple fails to hold above $1.09, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. XRP price rallied after forming the third swing...
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – September 15th – Solana Halt & Restart Plans, Google Partners with Dapper Labs, Bitcoin Energy Consumption & Price Shock, Rallying Alts: EGLD, ATOM, XTZ, and Market Cap Swaps: DOGE

Instability halts solana & blockchain restart has been completed. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) makes move to power blockchain-based Web 3.0. Bitcoin energy consumption reaches new highs & possible BTC price shock. Rallying Alts: EGLD, ATOM, XTZ. Market cap swaps: The billion-dollar DOGE joke. Instability Halts Solana & Blockchain Restart Has Been Completed.
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH tests $3,350 resistance after retracing to $3,200

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD retraced to $3,200 overnight. Ethereum rallied to $3,350 today. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as a new swing low was set around $3,200 overnight with rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and look to retest the $3,600 resistance.
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Trades Above $1.10 Level

The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP is currently pushing higher with 3.60% gains as the coin manages to face the north. Looking at the daily chart above, we can see that XRP/USD manages to reach a high of around $1.11 as the market opens today. A few weeks ago, Ripple was seen trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the drops coin tremendously. Meanwhile, the push higher today allows XRP/USD to climb back above $1.00. This bounce towards the moving averages shows that the buyers are yet to be in control of the market.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May Retrace Above $49,000

The Bitcoin price rebounds from the early dip at $46,537 as the buying interest may increase on approach to $50,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is ranging as the market established a higher high low around $48,289 but currently rebounding to retest previous resistance at $49,000. The bulls may continue to find some resistance levels around the 9-day and 21-day moving averages on the road to recovery and the path of least resistance appears to the upside in the near term amid a favorable bullish technical setup.
