Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is farmer-friendly, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the Central government not only increased the MSP and procurement but also build more mandis and is working towards increasing the income of the farmers, adding that the government is always open for talks while referring to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO