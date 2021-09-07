US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Jenson Brooksby to enter QFs

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY:. Novak Djokovic plays 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night, the next step in the No. 1 seed's bid to become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam. Djokovic also is trying to win his 21st career major trophy and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. Djokovic tied them by winning this year's Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon championships. Brooksby is a wild-card entry who began this season ranked outside the top 300 and is now a career-best 99th. Shelby Rogers follows her upset of top-seeded Ash Barty with a match against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, while Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic plays 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO