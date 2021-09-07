CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Jenson Brooksby to enter QFs

tucsonpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [USA], September 7 (ANI): Novak Djokovic on Tuesday cruised into the quarter-finals of the US Open that put him just nine sets away from completing the calendar-year Grand Slam. The top-seed Serbian endured a gruelling showdown under the lights against the World No. 99 Jenson Brooksby as he...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Djokovic vs Medvedev's HIGHLIGTS

To reveal to the world that he is human, Novak Djokovic against any rule of logic has chosen the most important of appointments, in the final of the US Open 2021, losing in straight sets against Daniil Medvedev. The one with the story. In the game for the Grand Slam,...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Daniil Medvedev’s epic FIFA celebration after beating Novak Djokovic in US Open final

Daniil Medvedev dominated the US Open final against Novak Djokovic, and in a fitting manner, he had a legendary celebration to commemorate his remarkable performance. Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets, each ending in 6-4. While the Serbian juggernaut was determined to win the US Open title and complete the first calendar Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969, the Russian baseliner didn’t give him an opportunity at all.
FIFA
ClutchPoints

Daniil Medvedev shuts down Novak Djokovic US Open question

It’s possible that the 2021 US Open men’s singles tournament will come down to a battle between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Medvedev passed his test in the quarterfinals by taking care of business against Botic van de Zandschulp in four sets, while Djokovic will be meeting Matteo Berrettini in the same round Wednesday evening.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: California's Brooksby, 20, faces Djokovic

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY:. Novak Djokovic plays 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night, the next step in the No. 1 seed's bid to become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam. Djokovic also is trying to win his 21st career major trophy and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. Djokovic tied them by winning this year's Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon championships. Brooksby is a wild-card entry who began this season ranked outside the top 300 and is now a career-best 99th. Shelby Rogers follows her upset of top-seeded Ash Barty with a match against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, while Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic plays 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wmleader.com

Novak Djokovic cruises into third round of US Open

The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd started to warm up a little more to Novak Djokovic on Thursday night, giving him a warm round of applause as he served for match point. The Serbian took out overmatched Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in a tidy three-set breeze, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the U.S. Open.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I really don't know what...'

Everyone believed that the 2021 edition of the US Open would go down in history as the one that would allow Novak Djokovic to achieve something that has been missing since 1969: the Grand Slam. The whole Arthur Ashe Stadium during the final against Daniil Medvedev cheered the Serbian loudly, hoping to become witnesses of one of the most important and significant pages in the history of sport in recent years.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djokovic’s calendar grand slam dream with victory in US Open final

Novak Djokovic fell at the final hurdle in his bid to win the calendar Grand Slam as Daniil Medvedev claimed his first major title at the US Open. By winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles, the world number one gave himself the chance to do what only Don Budge and Rod Laver have ever managed in the men’s game by claiming all four titles in the same year.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'We saw what was going on inside Novak Djokovic', says Top 10

Novak Djokovic stopped one step away from the finish line, physically and mentally emptied in front of the enormous weight of history. The world number 1 fell sharply to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final, failing to become the second man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams in the same year.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Qfs#Ani#Serbian#American#Italian#German#The Open Era
chatsports.com

How Will Novak Djokovic’s Labor Movement Impact Tennis?

History was on the line for Novak Djokovic at the 2021 U.S. Open, as the 34-year-old Serb was seeking his 21st major title—one that would snap a three-way tie with career-long rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal—and the calendar Grand Slam. On Sunday, the historic achievement was thwarted by Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final. But it should not be overlooked that Djokovic was attempting this incredible feat, all while leading a labor movement.
TENNIS
tucsonpost.com

ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj retains top spot in batting list

Dubai [UAE], September 14 (ANI): India ODI skipper Mithali Raj remained firm at the top spot while South Africa opener Lizelle Lee's unbeaten 91 in the opening match of their series against the West Indies has helped her take joint-first position among batters in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings released on Tuesday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
tucsonpost.com

Maxwell is at his best when allowed to play freely: Parthiv

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Former Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel feels Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Glenn Maxwell is at his best when the all-rounder is allowed to play freely the way he wants to. "I think there are certain players; they flourish in a certain atmosphere. I think,...
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Great opportunity to dominate NZ in home conditions: Usman

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 14 (ANI): Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir feels the hosts have a great opportunity to stamp their authority over New Zealand since the visitors are touring the country for the first time in 18 years. The upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which commences on September 17,...
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

Jurgensen to stay with Kiwi squad till India Tests

Auckland [New Zealand], September 13 (ANI): New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will stay on with the team for the full tour of India later this year rather than returning to the country following the T20I series as initially planned. "The rearrangement of Jurgensen's winter touring commitments came about after...
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli rises to fourth

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI): South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has advanced four places to reach a career-best eighth position in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after some fine performances in the series against Sri Lanka, which his side won 3-0. The left-hander topped the series aggregate with...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy