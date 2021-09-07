CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

GLORIA JEAN ROSE SMALLS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Jean Rose Smalls was born on Aug. 1, 1953, to Annie Jane Crawford and the late Benjamin Rose. She died on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Sumter. She was reared from an early age by the late Dollie Young. She attended the public schools of Sumter County. After graduation, she received a nursing assistant certificate in Queens, New York. After many years in Brooklyn, New York, she returned home in 1980, where she worked in many areas of the medical field such as nursing assistant, radiology tech, phlebotomist and disability coordinator. She also enjoyed working in customer service as a cashier and hotel front desk clerk.

