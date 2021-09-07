JOHN C. ALFORD JR.
John Carnes Alford Jr., 71, husband of Lee Black Alford, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born on Jan. 5, 1950, in Sumter, he was a son of the late John Carnes Alford and Alma Powell Alford. Mr. Alford was an active member of Wise Drive Baptist Church. He was a co-owner of Miss Libby's School of Dance and Gymnastics. Mr. Alford was known for his honesty, sense of humor and loyalty to family. He loved woodworking, classic cars and Clemson.www.theitem.com
Comments / 0