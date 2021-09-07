CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

CARL KEE MOBLEY

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Kee Mobley, 81, husband of JoAnn Poston Mobley, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home. Born on Aug. 3, 1940, in Sumter, he was a son of the late David Kee Mobley and Thelma Taylor Mobley. He was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Mobley graduated from Edmunds High School and earned his bachelor degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a partner with D.K. Mobley Batteries for a number of years and retired as an accountant from Prisma Health Tuomey after 32 years of service. He was an avid gun collector.

