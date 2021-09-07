Carl Kee Mobley, 81, husband of JoAnn Poston Mobley, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home. Born on Aug. 3, 1940, in Sumter, he was a son of the late David Kee Mobley and Thelma Taylor Mobley. He was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Mobley graduated from Edmunds High School and earned his bachelor degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a partner with D.K. Mobley Batteries for a number of years and retired as an accountant from Prisma Health Tuomey after 32 years of service. He was an avid gun collector.