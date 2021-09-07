CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upping Your Game: Deliver Competition-Crushing Service

By Verl Workman
rismedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink about the last time you had a fantastic experience as a customer. Remember how that experience made you feel? Now think about the last time you had a poor experience. The way you think about these two experiences should have a profound impact on how you look at your business and the service your team provides in order to surpass the competition.

AccountingWEB

How CPA Firms Can Remain Competitive

You've likely heard it before: Change is upon the CPA profession. According to studies conducted recently by the Illinois CPA Society, the traditional duties of a CPA firm will soon be almost completely automated, leaving accounting and finance professionals to find new ways to bring value to their clients. So, with clients' expectations of CPAs evolving, what services will clients need from the firms of the very-near future?
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

3 Ways to Scale to Mega-Team Growth

We coach real estate teams of all sizes and production volumes, but they all ask me the same question, “Sherri, how do I grow and scale my team for greater success?” After 26 years of training and coaching hundreds of teams, I can tell you that the difference between a team that is thriving with year-after-year growth versus a team that is stagnate and plateauing (at the same production numbers) boils down to three leadership strategies and a different mindset of trust.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

Happening Now: Take Control of Your Business to Ensure Profitability

We just kicked off our virtual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), which will be featuring more than 75 of the industry’s most successful professionals, from agents and brokers to coaches and executives and more. Register now to hear from NAR 2021 President Charlie Oppler for our welcome and introduction. Tune in throughout the day for agent and broker tracks, as well as one-on-one sessions with real estate powerhouses who have achieved high levels of success.
REAL ESTATE
#Workman Success Systems
rismedia.com

During Uncertain Times: Increase Your Operational Excellence to Serve Your Community

It has been fascinating to watch how people have responded to and continue to respond to how COVID-19 has changed the real estate landscape. As a professional speaker, I have always valued myself by the number of events I was hired to speak for. But when the events were in limbo, this became the moment where I decided to use my time to serve others until speaking gigs came back. Serving regardless of an opportunity allows you to give selflessly and prove that you’re not just there to earn a commission.
REAL ESTATE
smallbiztrends.com

Tips on How to Setup Your Professional Services Practice Up for Success

In 2020, there were an estimated 31.7 million small businesses in the US, many of which were professional service providers like accountants, marketing professionals, personal coaches, therapists, lawyers, and more. What’s exciting about this figure is that despite the pandemic, or maybe because of it, 2020 saw an incredible increase of roughly 1 million new businesses over the previous year. And it’s looking as though 2021 could be another banner year.
SMALL BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Your Domain Is Waiting!

NAR PULSE—Leverage the essential tools that come with .realtor™ and .realestate web domains to learn how to strategically market your brokerage’s brand. Your agents will have everything they need all in one place and package to better reach, serve and win leads! Visit get.realtor to claim your name and up your game.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Cloud Computing Services Agreement

This CCSA is the complete and exclusive agreement between the parties with respect to their subject matter and supersedes, as a whole, all prior or concurrent agreements or understandings, in writing or orally. The parties declare to each other that they have not concluded the agreement on the understanding by relying on any statement other than that contained in the agreement. A "personalized service" is any technological element marked "not supported" in the order, "unique", "non-standard", "non-compliant", "end of life", "eol", "personalized service". The parties acknowledge and agree that "Customer Content" is not considered to be a product, software agent, applications and tools that AVEVA makes available to customer for download, AVEVA products and services, AVEVA intellectual property rights and all derivative works thereof. However, "Customer Content" includes all third-party content introduced into the Products by the Customer through the use of the Products by the Customer (or a User). . . .
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
41nbc.com

WMGT Digital Sales Specialist

WMGT-TV seeks a digital sales multitasking superstar with an ‘always learning’ attitude. Our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS) will work arm in arm with the sales management team to lead and cultivate new business, grow existing business and work as a digital strategic coach making 4-legged sales calls alongside seasoned marketing Account Executives who attain results for their clients by recommending solutions that combine traditional television and digital marketing to create blended media advertising solutions. The candidate will have full access to a suite of WMGT Digital / ChartLocal marketing services as well as television station digital assets in order to achieve the stations digital revenue goals.
JOBS
rismedia.com

How to Write a Stellar Job Description for Your Next Real Estate Agent

If you’re looking for a new real estate agent to add to your team or brokerage, your first step may be posting a job description through an online job board, on your website or through social media. Whatever you do, don’t just dust off your previous description and post it without thinking. This is your opportunity to find the perfect fit for your organization. Put these tips to work and write a job description for a real estate agent who will be an ideal addition to your organization.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

3 Essential Safety Strategies to Protect Agents in the Field

Did you know that nearly one in four REALTORS® reported that they have feared for their personal safety while on the job? An even higher number, nearly one in three, reported feeling fearful when hosting open houses or conducting showings. In fact, according to the 2020 Member Safety Report, 4% of REALTORS®, or about 60,000 members, said they’ve been victims of a violent crime, including assault, sexual abuse, rape, robbery and murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rismedia.com

Constellation1 Launches Commissions Back-Office Platform

Constellation1 has released its all-new Constellation1 Commissions, a real estate commissions back-office management solution. According to the company, the new Constellation1 Commissions modernizes the way brokers run back-office operations by combining an intuitive user interface and user experience that brings streamlined commissions management to the brokerage’s and agent’s fingertips. The...
ECONOMY
CPA Trendlines

Pricing Your Cannabis Services

Properly quoting accounting fees is complicated in any industry, but establishing a pricing policy for the wily cannabis and hemp/CBD niches can be especially challenging and overwhelming. If you find it hard, or even scary, to price your cannabis and hemp/CBD accounting services without undercutting your value, you are not...
INDUSTRY
Duxbury Clipper

At Your Service

Let the pros help you! WINDOW WASHER PROS! Call today for your free estimate. We offer quality, professional, and prompt service with 20+ years experience. Fully insured. Call (774) 269-5106. Gerard Connolly Roofing. Roofing, all kinds: wood shingles, rubber, asphalt, decks, gutters and/or windows replaced. Dump runs available. Licensed, insured,...
ECONOMY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
POLITICS
rismedia.com

How to Design a Better End to Your Workday

As a real estate agent, life can be chaotic. If you’re going to thrive with such an untraditional workweek, you need to have some sort of structure in place. Whether you’re back in the office or still working remotely, there are many benefits to designing a cohesive end to your workday.
JOBS
rismedia.com

Thousands of Professionals Now Equipped to Tackle Real Estate’s Next Phase

RISMedia Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange General Sessions Featured Industry Powerhouses Like NAR’s Charlie Oppler, LeadingRE’s Paul Boomsma, C.A.R’s Leslie Appleton-Young and More. Yesterday, Sept. 14, RISMedia held its annual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, this year co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Weighing In on Buyer Representation Agreements

At the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC), buyer representation agreements are viewed as a crucial tool for establishing mutual expectations, preventing misunderstandings, and instilling loyalty between agents and their buyer-clients. To help brokers gain insights from agents in other markets, I wanted to share some feedback we received from...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Mortgage Applications Reach Highest Level Since April

Mortgage applications increased 0.3% from the previous week, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) for the week ending Sept. 10, 2021. This week’s results include an adjustment for the Labor Day holiday. Key details:. – Market Composite Index increased 0.3% on a...
REAL ESTATE
atlanticcitynews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
BUSINESS

