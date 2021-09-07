6 Major NHL Breakups That Led to Blockbuster Trades
By Lyle Richardson, @SpectorsHockey
Bleacher Report
8 days ago
A trade involving a big-name NHL player always generates plenty of surprise and excitement whenever they go down. A level of entertaining intrigue adds spice to those deals whenever they're the result of a falling-out between a star and his team. The NHL has seen its share of big stars...
The New York Rangers have made a lot of moves this summer. A new front office and head coach were put in place in May and June respectively. They then went out and revamped their lineup to add toughness and glue guys that have defined roles on the bottom six.
In this edition, we’ve added the Sharks center, Tomas Hertl to the list. Based on his pending UFA status and his own admitted uncertainty at what comes next, San Jose could trade him at some point this season. Two other names that were believed to be as good as gone...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a right shot defenseman. Will they sign someone or offer a PTO? Sean Couturier talked about his new deal and seems to hint that he took a team-friendly discount to make an extension work with the Philadelphia Flyers. Will the Montreal Canadiens match the offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes and did Jesperi Kotkaniemi sign it for the money or because he’s upset with the team? Finally, would it make sense for the San Jose Sharks to buy out Evander Kane?
The New York Rangers made some key additions in preparation for the 2021-22 season. Chris Drury wanted to make some changes to the way the team plays and he accomplished that over the summer. It started with the hiring of Gerard Gallant who must now take these tools and properly...
Legendary NHL coach, broadcaster bonded during Canadiens' infamous Richard Riot in 1955. Scotty Bowman remembers the tear gas and the ensuing chaos in the acrid smoke, his struggle to get down the cement steps from the Montreal Forum's standing-room area to the apparent safety of the auxiliary dressing rooms. "And...
First Cuban American in NHL takes proactive approach to grow game in Dallas. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of the NHL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles former goalie Al Montoya, the NHL's first Cuban American player who is the new director of community outreach for the Dallas Stars.
Signing Pettersson, Hughes, improving power play among issues. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Vancouver Canucks:. 1. Can they bounce back after a last-place finish in the Scotia North Division?. The Canucks were...
When the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, it was practically swept under the rug. After all, they already signed the likes of Brock McGinn and Zach Aston-Reese. Who else could they really sign? Well, the answer was apparently Heinen. However, with the injuries still plaguing Pittsburgh, he’s going to be one to keep an eye on. Who knows, he could break out with his new organization.
Ability to avoid Stanley Cup hangover again, Vasilevskiy workload among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 1. Can they three-peat?. After defeating the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley...
Gritty and co. are getting their vaccine shots in before the first puck drop of the fall. On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that the full roster of players, coaches, and hockey operations staff plan to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the start of the 2021-2022 National Hockey League season on Oct. 12.
It's not exactly New Year's Eve. Excitement and anticipation are palpable in the cities of the NHL's 32 teams—or at least in most of them—as the league counts down into mid-September and training camps begin to open. Preseason games will commence Sept. 25, and the slate of 1,312 regular-season games...
Stanfield played 448 games for the Bruins in the 1960’s and 1970’s editions and won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Black and Gold while playing on a memorable line with Johnny Bucyk and Johnny McKenzie. Stanfield was part of the dynasty building trade that the Bruins engineered with the Chicago Blackhawks that netted them Stanfield, Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge in exchange for Gilles Marotte, Pit Martin and Jack Norris. In all Stanfield played 14 NHL season with a handful of NHL teams during a very strong career.
Could we call the experience “normal”? Probably not. Probably never again. Social distancing was still in effect. Interviewers and interviewees were masked. But the NHL’s annual Player Media Tour, which made a stop at Toronto’s Hotel X Monday, offered a taste of the pre-COVID-19 hockey life. The event kicked off what will be, for the first time since 2018-19, a traditional NHL calendar. Development camps will bleed into training camps, followed by a pre-season and regular-season games in October. We’ll get an 82-game schedule; an NHL All-Star Game in Vegas this coming winter; even a break for an Olympic tournament featuring NHLers for the first time since 2014; and the NHL will award the Stanley Cup in June for the first time since 2019.
Lou Lamoriello was certainly very busy this summer. Today, the worst kept secret in hockey was finally revealed with the Islanders making four signings official and other soon to be made official. NHL Roundup: Islanders announce signings. The New York Islanders signed forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri...
The Islanders have been fairly quiet this offseason. That doesn’t mean Lou Lamoriello hasn’t been busy. It’s been long speculated that Isles free agents’ Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri have deals in place to stay in Nassau County, NY. To be honest, it’s one of the worst kept secrets in hockey because other teams would have signed them when free agency opened on July 28.
The Montreal Canadiens have opted not to match the Carolina Hurricanes offer sheet of Jesperi Kotkaniemi. “The Canadiens will not match the Hurricanes’ offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi,” the team said in a statement. “Montreal will receive Carolina’s 1st- and 3rd-round 2022 Draft picks as compensation.”. NHL: Habs trade for...
Two names are starting to buzz in NHL Rumor circles again with regards to trades. Both Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tomas Hertl are centers that may be on the move by the trade deadline. Let’s dive in a little more on each. NHL Rumors: Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov. The 29 year-old pivot...
The Arizona Coyotes have traded forward Christian Dvorak to the Montreal Canadiens for a conditional 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. The Coyotes will get the better of the Canadiens or Hurricanes 2022 first-round pick. Eric Engels: (additional condition) “However, in the event that either or both of...
There may be a new white whale when it comes to the Boston Bruins search for a David Krejci replacement as the No. 2 center. Sure, the Bruins have said that Charlie Coyle enters training camp with the inside track as the No. 2 center, and top prospect Jack Studnicka is going to get opportunities to show he’s ready for the big time at 22 years old. But neither of these options is going to give the B’s the kind of production, two-way play or dynamic offensive ability as Krejci, not to mention is big game ability where “Playoff Krejci” routinely leveled up his game during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Comments / 0