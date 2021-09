COVID forced us to re-think consumer experiences, resulting in a large, likely permanent shift in customer expectations. How many of us, during the height of the pandemic, called customer service when we were concerned about making bill or mortgage payments — and then were pleasantly surprised to find that we were treated by companies with flexibility and compassion? While we basked in gratitude, did we ever stop to think: why should being treated with humanity be the exception? COVID taught us that companies can help people get what they need, when and how they need it, in an empathetic way — and overall, we’re better off.

