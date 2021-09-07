Gardening when it's dry: Prep soil, select plants wisely

Answer: Since your plants are turning brown from the bottom up, but the upper part is still green and you have flowers, it sounds like they may not be getting enough water. Clematis are extremely thirsty plants and need a tremendous amount of water. It is virtually impossible to overwater them. If it was Clematis Wilt (which is about the only disease they get) you would have wilted, darkened leaves and stems as well as plant dieback. Water your plants at the base very well for the rest of the season. Clematis have extensive root systems that go down deep and spread out wide. They also like their root system cool, so if you don't have mulch around them that would also help. Just be very careful not to have mulch touching the stems — push any mulch away from the stems several inches out. I also plant some other perennials or ground cover around them to help shade the roots. There is an old adage about clematis: "They like their heads in the sun and their feet in the shade."

