CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Gardening when it's dry: Prep soil, select plants wisely

By LEE REICH
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your summer a summer of drought? No need to sit back and accept what Mother Nature offers - you can soften the impact of dry weather on your garden. The time to start preparing for dry conditions is long before they occur, but plans made now will help down the road. Prepping begins with the soil. Any type of organic material -- leaves, straw, peat moss, compost, manure, sawdust, grass clippings -- mixed into the soil helps garden plants weather dry periods. ('œOrganic materials' are things that are or once were living.)

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

‘World’s Worst Invasive Weed’ Sold at Many U.S. Garden Centers

A homeowner heads to the garden center to buy ornamental grass for the yard. They plant it, thinking it is a good way to green things up—only to find the new variety soon takes over the garden bed and spreads to other yards. It’s a common problem with cogongrass—labeled one...
GARDENING
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GARDENING
Grazia

Best Indoor Plant Pots 2021

Once you have got your houseplants in order, it is easy to forget about plant pots and which ones are best. We rounded up the best on the market right now and spoke to Director of horticulture at Petersham Nurseries Amanda Brame to get her expertise. 'Plants have taken us...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Garden Plants#Clay Soil#Summer Garden#Celosia#Sedum#The Associated Press
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The best low-maintenance air plants for beginners

My first air plants, or tillandsia, came in the way of a gift eight years ago when I bought my sunny, pre-war apartment in Harlem, New York City. They were three, small, other-worldly specimens in a clear glass globe. I had no idea what they were or how to take care of them, or even if they were actually alive things.
GARDENING
BobVila

10 Climbing Plants That Are Easy to Keep Under Control

Stay away from invasive vines. Fast-growing vines are a great way to adorn a large trellis or fence, but quick-growing plants often turn into out-of-control ones. Some vines are so invasive that they can be challenging to get rid of once they’ve taken over. Before making a final decision on...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

How to Dry Corn Stalks for Fall Décor

Follow these easy steps, and you'll be able to create an autumn-centric aesthetic in and around your home. When autumn arrives each year, the leaves start changing colors, pumpkins are finally ready to harvest, and the air turns comfortably cool. These harbingers of fall also encourage people across the country to start swapping out their seasonal décor. Whether you want to decorate indoors or out, corn stalks are a great starting point. But if you plan to use them, it's important to first dry your corn stalks so that they'll last throughout the season.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Eagle Times

Gardening Guy: Make your own compost to build better soils

Most gardeners do some composting. Some folks compost anything that once was part of a living plant, often mixing it with barnyard waste; they turn and aerate their piles and make terrific compost in record time. Others are lazy composters who just throw kitchen scraps or weeds in a pile and let it slowly decompose over time, allowing it to gradually decompose. I’m a lazy composter. I have too much to do in the garden to take the temperature of my compost pile (though I have, actually) or check it weekly for moisture content — let alone turning it regularly.
GARDENING
Press Democrat

How to refresh garden soil this fall

Next spring’s good garden starts right now because, as the old saying goes, a garden is only as good as the soil it’s planted in. September and October are ideal months to refresh the soil’s fertility here in Sonoma County, whether the garden is for edibles or ornamentals. Over the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thespruce.com

How to Grow Dragon Fruit Cactus Indoors

Dragon fruit cactus is not only an attractive, rapidly growing exotic houseplant but it’s also an edible that produces stunning-looking and delicious, colorful fruit. You can grow the dragon fruit plant (Hylocereus undatus) indoors if your home has a location with plenty of sunlight, such as a sunroom or a large window where the plant gets six to eight hours of sunlight.
GARDENING
washingtonnewsday.com

What Are Some of the Most Popular House Plants?

With only a few of easy-to-care-for house plants, tens of thousands of American homes have brought splashes of color and shine to their interior spaces. Most common house plants are thought to help relieve stress, raise mood, and promote mental well-being, in addition to looking wonderful. In fact, according to...
GARDENING
raynetoday.com

Time to incorporate fall plants into your garden

Fall is fast approaching and it’s time to start thinking about the plants you’ll want to incorporate into your garden. Timing your transplanting and seeding dates are important to avoid possible freeze damages during harvest. Recommended varieties and general fertilizer recommendations can also be found in the planting guide. Some...
GARDENING
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Composting and mulching to build healthy soils

When weather conditions are dry, it is a good time to explore ways to conserve water. Organic material is essential to good soil. Well decomposed organic matter helps increase water and nutrient holding capacity of the soil. Undecomposed material like leaves and clippings used as surface mulch can help conserve moisture and keep weeds under control. Nematodes, those little microscopic worms that feed on your roots, will do less damage in a high organic soil. Organic matter may also increase the minor element and microbiological activity of your soil.
HILO, HI
Cape May County Herald

Herbicide Kills Garden Plants

I’m writing to alert my neighbors in Wildwood Crest about a sad phenomenon that has happened three times to my garden. I have shared a twin home in the Crest since 2006. Throughout that time, I have maintained a garden in the front and along the side of my property, including the portion shared by my neighbor. Last year, I noticed that someone sprayed herbicide and killed some of my annuals and damaged my hydrangeas, but the damage was not too severe, and there was a global pandemic, so I let it go.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
New Scientist

Why cutting down on digging the garden can actually be good for soil

OF ALL my garden tools, the one I have used most must be my trusty spade, a lovely small and light one with a comfortable wooden handle. But recently, it has been getting less action because I have been stepping up on the “no-dig” approach to gardening. All gardeners need...
GARDENING
westernmassnews.com

How to Plant a Perennial 🪴 | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens

Perennials bought at retail outlets, such as garden centers and hardware stores are usually packed in pots or cell packs. Sometimes cell packs consist of biodegradable material. That means you can set the plant undisturbed directly into the soil.
GARDENING
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Add water when clematis plants are browning from the bottom up

Answer: Since your plants are turning brown from the bottom up, but the upper part is still green and you have flowers, it sounds like they may not be getting enough water. Clematis are extremely thirsty plants and need a tremendous amount of water. It is virtually impossible to overwater them. If it was Clematis Wilt (which is about the only disease they get) you would have wilted, darkened leaves and stems as well as plant dieback. Water your plants at the base very well for the rest of the season. Clematis have extensive root systems that go down deep and spread out wide. They also like their root system cool, so if you don't have mulch around them that would also help. Just be very careful not to have mulch touching the stems — push any mulch away from the stems several inches out. I also plant some other perennials or ground cover around them to help shade the roots. There is an old adage about clematis: "They like their heads in the sun and their feet in the shade."
GARDENING
carymagazine.com

Garden Adventurer: Impatient? Plant Autumn Crocus

For any impatient gardener, crocuses are great bulbs to grow. Planted in the fall, their thin leaves start peeping out of the ground at the beginning of February. If the winter is mild and bright, cup-shaped flowers soon follow, serving as extra early beacons that, indeed, another spring is on the way.
GARDENING
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
115K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy