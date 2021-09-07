CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technics SL-1210G turntable brings a black finish to the SL-1200 Series

By Becky Roberts
whathifi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnics has pulled the cloth off the new SL-1210G direct-drive turntable, which is essentially the SL-1200G but in a black finish. Its entrance is a consequence of the success of the limited-edition, black-finished SL-1210GAE, which was launched in June 2020 and, according to European Technics product manager Frank Balzuweit, almost immediately sold out. “We realised there was high demand for a ‘regular’ black version of this flagship 1200 Series model. In its striking black finish, the new SL-1210G possesses genuine elegance,” Balzuweit says.

