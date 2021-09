97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell has the latest local news stories around the Orange County region on Wednesday, September 8. A campus safety group at UNC officially dissolves after two years. A new county commissioner is sworn in. UNC and Duke are conducting clinical trials on new, easier treatments for COVID-19. Plus: a new music series is set to launch on Thursday, while Orange County discusses plan for a visual arts festival starting in 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO