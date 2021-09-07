Hochul Signs 4 NY Laws On Labor Day Promoting Workplace Safety and Wages

If you live in Central New York then you know we have our fair share of some really small towns. When I say small, I mean REALLY small! Personally, I think small towns are charming and have a variety of advantages. Yes, it's hard to keep anything private in a small town BUT if your mail gets accidentally delivered to someone else in town, no problem. Everyone in town knows where everyone else lives so your mail will find its way home. Also, need to borrow something from a neighbor? No one bats an eye at that. In addition, there's no doubt that people look out for each other in a small town and the town pride runs high. That's why if there's a fundraising event in a small town, almost everyone comes to it to lend support. Small town residents just tend to rally around each other when the chips are down which is the best thing of all.

