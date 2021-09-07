CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul Signs 4 NY Laws On Labor Day Promoting Workplace Safety and Wages

By Leslie Ann
 8 days ago
The New York legislature has taken action in the areas of work safety and wages. Governor Kathy Hochul signed four bills into law on Labor Day. Legislation (S.4682-B/A.485-B) Establishes a Demonstration Program Implementing Speed Violation Monitoring Systems in Work Zones. Here's what this law will do: create a system of cameras to record speed violations in work zones. This system can identify those who break the law, putting workers at risk.

