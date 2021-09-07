CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda K. Hearn – Independence

By Mike Johnson
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependence – Linda K. Hearn, 76 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born on November 9, 1944, in Independence, the daughter of Dr. Robert James and Alice Marjorie (Campbell) Henderson. She graduated from high school in Independence and then earned a B.S. degree from Upper Iowa University in Fayette. On April 9, 1964, she and Douglas Lee Hearn were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2015. Mrs. Hearn was an independent insurance agent until she retired. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and P.E.O., and she was formerly a member of the Independence Lions Club.

