OCBA Race Judicata set for October 10 in Birmingham

The annual Race Judicata presented by the Oakland County Bar Association will take place on Sunday, October 10, at Birmingham Covington School beginning at 9 a.m. “We’re excited to back in person for the 42nd annual family-friendly 5-km run and walk through the beautiful neighborhoods of Birmingham and Bloomfield Hills behind Covington School,” said Jennifer Roosenberg, executive director of the OCBA. “Family, friends, leashed dogs, and strollers are all welcome to join us. Chip timing, custom race medallions, awards, and more are all included.”