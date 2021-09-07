Hochul Signs 4 NY Laws On Labor Day Promoting Workplace Safety and Wages
The New York legislature has taken action in the areas of work safety and wages. Governor Kathy Hochul signed four bills into law on Labor Day. Legislation (S.4682-B/A.485-B) Establishes a Demonstration Program Implementing Speed Violation Monitoring Systems in Work Zones. Here's what this law will do: create a system of cameras to record speed violations in work zones. This system can identify those who break the law, putting workers at risk.wsrkfm.com
Comments / 0