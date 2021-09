Lars Ulrich has hailed the late great Charlie Watts the "underrated" part of The Rolling Stones' sound. The Metallica sticksman has paid a touching tribute to the 'Satisfaction' group's drummer - who passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday (24.08.21) - and admitted his stint behind the drumkit of one of the greatest rock 'n' roll groups of all time was undervalued, as the "spotlight" has always been on frontman Sir Mick Jagger, 78, and guitarist Keith Richards, 77.

