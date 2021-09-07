CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A potted history of the 1990s British (South) Asian Underground

mixmag.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTara Joshi traces the '90s lineage of the Asian Underground movement, speaking to key figures DJ Ritu, Sweety Kapoor and Nitin Sawhney. “I had never seen so many Bangladeshi kids in a dance venue,” says DJ Ritu over the phone. She’s reminiscing fondly of the 1990s, specifically, Hoxton, East London at a venue called Bass Clef. The venue held the infamous Asian Vibes night, run by Farook and Haroon Shamsher, two British Bangladeshi brothers. The smell of incense wafted through the air and their mum’s saris were pinned to the wall. Asian Vibes at Bass Clef played a fusion of breakbeats and South Asian sounds to rapturous crowds with the Shamsher brothers – known as the band and soundsystem Joi – at the helm.

