Major Hurricane Larry forecast to weaken, cause dangerous rip currents along west Atlantic shores
After a week of ramping up, Hurricane Larry is expected to start toning it down Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. The category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph. Larry is 830 miles southeast from Bermuda. Larry is a large hurricane with its hurricane-force winds reaching 70 miles out from its center and its tropical-storm-force winds extending 185 miles.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0