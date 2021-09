Cupra recently released some images of its concept EV, the Urban Reel. The pictures show a mean-looking sports car, with outrageous lines and body panels. It’s reportedly electric as well, possibly ushering in a new era of affordable all-electric sports cars. Truly so far there isn’t another contender. The UrbanReel is an amazing concept, and hopefully, it goes as fast as it looks. The Urban Reel is Cupra’s latest addition to its versatile lineup, but unfortunately, we won’t see it until 2025. It’s obviously no Rimac Nevera, but here’s all we know about it so far.

