Interested in solving some musical mysteries? Try to identify these songs.

One of the great things about working at CFNY during The Spirit of Radio years (1977-1991ish) was that the announcers could choose from close to 20,000 records in the library. The variety was awesome. The downside is that many of the songs played on the air eventually disappeared and were forgotten. But every once in a while, I get an email from someone asking me to identify taped-off-the-radio song clips asking for help in identifying them.