Valeo and Leoni team for zone controllers

By Simon Warburton
just-auto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValeo and Leoni are pooling their experience strengths for zone controllers, key elements of future vehicles. The suppliers say they see major interest in the market for zone controllers and are in close exchange with several European OEMs. Vehicle architecture is set to evolve significantly in the coming years to...

Related
just-auto.com

GM doubles the number of ‘chip shortage’ lost units

General Motors is now expecting less vehicle sales and production in the second half of 2021 than previously expected. The global chip shortage will cut GM’s wholesale deliveries by about 200,000 vehicles in North America during the second half of the year compared with the 1.1m it delivered in the first half of the year, CFO Paul Jacobson said during an RBC Capital Markets conference, according to a CNBC.com report.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

IT teams face employee resistance to security controls

Ninety-one percent of IT leaders feel pressured to compromise security for business continuity, according to a new report from HP Wolf Security. Moreover, almost half (48%) of younger office workers surveyed view security tools as a hindrance, leading to nearly a third trying to bypass corporate security policies to get their work done.
TECHNOLOGY
just-auto.com

Former Project Titan chief moves to Ford – what does this tell us about Apple’s car plans?

Ford has confirmed that it has appointed Doug Field as its new chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Field’s move to the blue oval sees him leave his former role at Apple as its vice president of special projects, and the leader of its so-called Project Titan automotive project. Ford said that Field’s new position would see him “lead Ford’s efforts to develop the next-gen Blue Oval Intelligence tech stack to deliver smart, connected vehicles and services that improve over time through constant updates”. Field’s departure from Apple’s project is another symbolic disruption for the tech company’s endeavour, which has endured a number of shake ups in its history.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

GaN signs power semiconductors capacity agreement with BMW

Canada-based GaN Systems has announced the signing of a ‘comprehensive capacity agreement’ with BMW Group for GaN Systems’ automotive-grade GaN power transistors, which it says can increase the efficiency and power density of critical applications in electric vehicles. GaN claims its power semiconductors are a key ingredient to achieve the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systems Engineering#Infrastructure#European#Adas#Cto#Zonal Architecture#Zone Controllers
just-auto.com

Faraday fills senior management roles

Electric car startup Faraday Future has announced the hiring of four new leadership members to its growing team. Harjeet Gill will join as Director of Safety, CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering), Homologation and Testing; Dr. Xinbao Gao joins as Senior Director, Energy Storage and Charging; Dr. Fan Wang will lead as Head of Software Engineering, ADAS and Self Driving; and Chuck Russell will lead Vehicle Quality.
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Leoni expands in Serbia with fourth plant

KRALJEVO, Serbia—German cable and wiring systems manufacturer Leoni A.G. continues to grow in Serbia, opening its fourth and largest production plant in the city of Kralijevo. It's the first new manufacturing facility in the region in 30 years. The location, Leoni noted, strengthens its position as "a high-performance supplier" of...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Famous Lamborghini Designer Is Taking Major Responsibility At Genesis

Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis, has made some impressive strides over the last few years. It's out to prove that Korean luxury is here to stay and it's making breakthroughs in various automotive segments. Its latest big move is promoting Hyundai's Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, to the Chief Creative Officer and Chief Brand Officer at Genesis.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

GM And LG Are Working Around The Clock On Bolt EV Battery Recall

General Motors "is taking a more direct role" with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, in solving the huge battery recall issue that affects all Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric cars and paralyzed the production. According to GM's representatives (via Reuters) the two companies are working around the...
BUSINESS
