Job Posting: Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Systems Positions

By Meg Rowley
fangraphs.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note, this posting contains two positions. The Developer – Baseball Systems will collaborate with the Manager and rest of the Application Development team to develop exciting user-facing applications for platforms within Baseball Operations. This position requires strong software development skills and experience, as well as a demonstrated ability for independent thought and the willingness to work within a team framework.

fangraphs.com

Job Posting: Washington Nationals Senior Analyst, Baseball Research & Development

Position: Senior Analyst, Baseball Research & Development. The Washington Nationals are seeking a senior analyst to join their Baseball Research & Development team. The role focuses on using the tools of data science to derive insights from baseball datasets to support player evaluation, player development, roster construction, and in-game strategy. The senior analyst will work collaboratively with members of Baseball R&D and baseball operations. Candidates should be passionate about both baseball and statistical analysis.
WASHINGTON STATE
fangraphs.com

Job Posting: Minnesota Twins Director of Baseball Research

As Director, Baseball Research, you will serve as a key leader in the Twins organization, overseeing the development of analytical solutions that improve the Club’s baseball performance. You will set the overall vision for Baseball Research and manage the team leads for Core Research, Sports Science, International Amateur Scouting, and Domestic Amateur Scouting (“Baseball Research Subgroups”). You will partner closely with the Director, Baseball Systems to shape the Twins’ internal baseball system. You will communicate findings with coaches, scouts, and front office executives.
MINNESOTA STATE
fangraphs.com

Job Posting: Los Angeles Angels Baseball Operations Analyst Roles

Please note, this posting contains two positions. Support the Baseball Operations R&D group’s efforts to analyze and provide data, statistics and other baseball-related information. The ideal candidate combines a strong background of technical skills with an understanding of baseball research concepts and modern gameplay strategies. Responsibilities:. Perform advanced statistical analysis...
MLB
chatsports.com

Brewers: Is There A Chance David Stearns Leaves Milwaukee For New York?

Oct 19, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio and general manager David Stearns talk before game six of the 2018 NLCS playoff baseball series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best baseball...
MLB
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers activate Manny Pina, option Luke Maile

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the road in Cleveland to begin a series tonight, and a familiar face has rejoined the ballclub after spending time on the Injured List. Per Will Sammon of the Athletic, backup catcher Manny Pina has returned to regular duty, while Luke Maile was optioned back to Triple-A to make room on the roster.
MLB
ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun announces retirement

Ryan Braun, the 2011 National League MVP and franchise home run king for the Milwaukee Brewers, announced his retirement Tuesday. The six-time All-Star selection has not played this season after becoming a free agent when the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October.
MLB
linuxfoundation.org

Operate First Community Cloud: A Reference Environment for OSS Workloads and SRE Practitioners

Open source has become the defining way of developing software, but how do we open-source the operation of software? Using the Operate First concept to incorporate operational experience into software development, this community cloud is a peer-to-peer mentoring environment for running software, as well as a community for SREs to learn from and help run this cloud.
SOFTWARE
