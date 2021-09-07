Job Posting: Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Systems Positions

At this point, most software engineers see the value of testing their software regularly. But are you testing your data engineering as well?. When someone asks me what I do for a living, I say that I am a data quality assurance (QA) engineer. They don’t really understand what I mean. “Well, I do data testing,” I try to explain, often to no avail. I have friends in technology and in software development who don’t quite understand what data testing is, why it’s necessary, or where it fits into the world of programming. It’s understandable, as data science is a brand new field, and even those of us who work with data daily have to remain open to anything and everything changing about the way we handle our work.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO