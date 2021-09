INCUMBENT MAYORS took a drubbing Tuesday night in preliminary elections in Framingham and Gloucester but gathered enough votes to make it into the November final. Yvonne Spicer, the first mayor of Framingham and one of the state’s most prominent Black elected officials, fell far behind long-time selectman and former city councilor Charlie Sisitsky, earning just 1,938 votes to Sisitsky’s 4,401, according to unofficial results from the City Clerk’s office. Framingham Source reported that Sisitsky won 16 of 18 precincts. Business owner Carlos Valadares came in a distant third. Only 17 percent of Framingham voters cast ballots.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO