College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 1 Gemstones

Chances are, around 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, you felt like you knew nothing about fantasy football. Now, you feel like you know everything. Let's face it, we're all closer to the former than the latter, but either way, the season stops for no one. Most fantasy owners, even those who won their matchups, are undoubtedly frustrated with at least a few players on their team, but our top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds can help you scratch that itchy trigger finger and point you in the right direction. As usual, the opening week's waivers period is shaped by injuries (Raheem Mostert, Jerry Jeudy) and surprise breakouts (Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, Christian Kirk, Juwan Johnson, Jameis Winston). Ingram, Winston, and Kirk are no stranger to fantasy rosters, but few expected them to shine the way they did right away.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO