Oculus Quest 2’s SteamVR Lead Shrinks Slightly During Paused Sales

What could be more dangerous than swinging a hockey stick around your living room? Doing it blindfolded by an Oculus Quest, of course. That’s exactly what you can do with Hockey VR from Melcher Studios. The game itself is out now on Oculus App Lab for $3.99 USD and lets you take shots at the goal. But Melcher also sells a peripheral it calls Realstick. This simple clip allows you to hang the ring of a Oculus Touch controller onto the handle of a hockey stick and then hold the stick instead of the controller. Check it out in the trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO