Oculus Quest 2’s SteamVR Lead Shrinks Slightly During Paused Sales

uploadvr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month of paused sales seems to have detracted from the Oculus Quest 2’s usage lead in the latest Steam Hardware Survey. August’s results put Facebook’s standalone headset at 32.15% of the overall headset usage on SteamVR. That’s 0.42% less than last month, and perhaps the first time we’ve seen Quest 2’s lead actually shrink since its launch late last year. Note that it is possible these figures might be changed in the coming days. Valve usually irons out any errors earlier in the month, but overall headset usage on Steam is down to 1.74%, which may well indicate there are changes afoot.

Comments / 0

