Butler, PA

AAA: Ida’s Impact On Gas Prices Not Known

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many areas still feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida, there could soon be an impact on what you’re paying at the pump. Jim Garrity of AAA says the price of gas typically doesn’t immediately change after a major event, but rather takes about a week. “That’s kind of the way it works in gasoline. If something happens in the world oil, refining, or transportation, it’ll impact people at the pump about a week later,” Garrity said.

www.wisr680.com

