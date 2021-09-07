Week 1 NFL odds: Washington opens as slight favorites over Chargers

The Washington Football Team opens the 2021 NFL season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers make the cross-country trip to FedEx Field for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Football Team will open as slight 0.5-point favorites over the Chargers.

The over/under for the Week 1 battle is set at 44.5 for a game that features the 2020 NFL offensive rookie of the year in Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, going against the 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year, Washington defensive end Chase Young.

This is the first game for new Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley. In his one year as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, Staley led the Rams to the No. 1 ranking in team defense.

Washington enters Sunday’s game with a retooled offense led by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.