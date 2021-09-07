CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 1 NFL odds: Washington opens as slight favorites over Chargers

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Washington Football Team opens the 2021 NFL season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers make the cross-country trip to FedEx Field for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Football Team will open as slight 0.5-point favorites over the Chargers.

The over/under for the Week 1 battle is set at 44.5 for a game that features the 2020 NFL offensive rookie of the year in Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, going against the 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year, Washington defensive end Chase Young.

This is the first game for new Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley. In his one year as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, Staley led the Rams to the No. 1 ranking in team defense.

Washington enters Sunday’s game with a retooled offense led by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

