The Rhubarb King and Early Agriculture in Southeast

Excerpted from Living Within the Wild, by Kirsten Dixon and Mandy Dixon, copyright 2021. Used with permission of Alaska Northwest Books, an imprint of West Margin Press. It’s an early July morning in Southcentral Alaska. The sun is streaming through low-lying clouds as a gray fog shrouds the harbor. It’s a moody weather day for summer, but perhaps it will improve later. La Baleine Café, with its twinkling lights, is an inviting bright spot against the intense blues and grays of Kachemak Bay. If you peek inside one of the café windows, you’ll see a warm and convivial scene of a room filled with fishers and locals, tourists, and weekenders from Anchorage.

