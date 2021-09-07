CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rhubarb King and Early Agriculture in Southeast

By Michael Engelhard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Rhubarb King” Henry D. Clark and his daughters crate the sour stalk in the summer of 1914. Photo courtesy NPS. Fairgoers stare in awe at veggies harvested in this northernmost state. Palmer and Delta Junction farmers engineer Guinness-record cabbages and 2,000-pound, Cinderella-carriage pumpkins. But Anglo horticulture took hold first in soggy southeast Alaska’s Skagway. (Russian colonists long before grew food for their soldiers, traders, and missionaries.) During the Klondike heydays, multitudes moiled for nuggets; a few green thumbs did so for nutrients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1898 tasked the former Kansas State Agricultural College farm foreman George Sexton with testing the distant territory’s potential as its own breadbasket.

